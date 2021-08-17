$899.31 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $899.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $917.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 276.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 4.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Flowserve by 570.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $39.61 on Friday. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.