89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

