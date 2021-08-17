9,031 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,031 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

