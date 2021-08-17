904,912 Shares in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 904,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 6.73% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

