9,840 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPVU stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

