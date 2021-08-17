Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,683. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

