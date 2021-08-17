Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE ACP opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.