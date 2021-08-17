Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABSI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Absci currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ABSI opened at $21.09 on Monday. Absci has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last ninety days.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

