Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acacia Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Acacia Research worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.