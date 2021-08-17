Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

