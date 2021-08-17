Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

