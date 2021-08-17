Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $328.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.61. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $328.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

