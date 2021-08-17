AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

