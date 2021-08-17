Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Up 53.4% in July

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACER stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

