ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $66.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACM Research by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACM Research by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 655,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.76.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.