Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.