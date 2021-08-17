AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 6.3%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 827,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

ACUIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.