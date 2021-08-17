Acumen Capital Lowers Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$15.25

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.
