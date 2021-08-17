Acumen Capital Lowers Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$15.25

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

