Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.74 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,553. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.98.

ABOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

