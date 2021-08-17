Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.

ABOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,553. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABOS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

