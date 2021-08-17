Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

