Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,114,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

