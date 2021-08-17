Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Olin worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

