Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.59. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

