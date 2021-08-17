Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.