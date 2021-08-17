Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NOC opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

