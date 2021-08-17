Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $588.87 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

