Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$121.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.02. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

