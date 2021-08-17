Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $23.64 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($23.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,629. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

