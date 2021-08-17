Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $160.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $162.52.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.98.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.