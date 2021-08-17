Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

NYSE:A traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. 2,609,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.68. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.