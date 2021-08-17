Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,584. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $162.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

