Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $27.66

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.40. Agora shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 4,463 shares trading hands.

API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $6,881,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $28,850,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

