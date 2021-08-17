Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EADSF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27. Airbus has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

