Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in July

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66. Aisin has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

