Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $205.99 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $205.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00125509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00159481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.69 or 1.00283994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00913807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.90 or 0.07009031 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

