Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.69. 7,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 260,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,430 shares of company stock worth $1,724,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.