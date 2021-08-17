Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Akouos stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akouos by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akouos by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

