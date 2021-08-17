Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

