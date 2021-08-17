Alector (ALEC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) recently:

8/16/2021 – Alector was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/11/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/10/2021 – Alector was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/3/2021 – Alector had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/16/2021 – Alector had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/12/2021 – Alector was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/7/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

7/2/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 16,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,932. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 329,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,082 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alector by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 359,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alector by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

