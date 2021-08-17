Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

AQN stock remained flat at $$15.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,360. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

