Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.36.

Shares of AQN opened at C$19.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.80 and a one year high of C$22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

