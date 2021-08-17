Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

Shares of ALIT opened at $11.19 on Monday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.