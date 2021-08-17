Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Trading Down 30%

Alimco Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALMC)’s stock price traded down 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.

About Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.