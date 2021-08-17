Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $74.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alleghany.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Y stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $690.82. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $673.11. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

