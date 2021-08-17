Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

