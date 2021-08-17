Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $35.97 Million Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,204,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $4,887,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

