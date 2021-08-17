Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.57 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $37,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

