Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,665 shares of company stock worth $4,810,758. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

