Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 830,543 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 271.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock worth $187,377,657. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a PE ratio of -21.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

